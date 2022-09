WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin brought to Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was brought to Buckingham Palace in London on September 14 (local time). A huge crowd of people gathered outside the palace.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was brought to Buckingham Palace in London on September 14 (local time). A huge crowd of people gathered outside the palace.