Watch: ‘Super Blue Moon’ witnessed in parts of India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
One of the largest and brightest Moon of 2023 was witnessed by people in different parts of India on August 30. It was the second full moon in the month of August, following the first on August 1. As a result, it will be referred to as a blue moon. Reportedly, The Blue Moon will be at its brightest about 9:30 p.m. (IST), while the Blue Super Moon will be at its brightest around 7:30 a.m. (IST) on August 31.
