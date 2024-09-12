videoDetails

Watch Surprise Survey of Madarsa

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

Madarsa Controversy: Madrasa is the biggest centre for imparting Islamic education. But now many shocking revelations are being made about these madrasas. One such shocking revelation is about the education being imparted here. Pure education like Quran and Hadith is being imparted in madrasas. But the innocent students studying here are deprived of subjects like worldly knowledge and science history. Zee Media took a surprise test of the children and teachers studying in many madrasas of the country. Let us show you what was the result of this test.