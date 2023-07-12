trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634505
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch the heart-wrenching aftermath of deadly floods in Himachal Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has wreaked havoc for the last few days. At least 72 people have died in rain-related incident in Himachal Pradesh state since June 21. Drone footage shows scale of destruction caused by floods and landslide in Mandi.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Delhi Breaking: दिल्ली में बढ़ा बाढ़ का खतरा, बढ़ते जलस्तर पर केंद्र सरकार से दखल की मांग
play icon1:0
Delhi Breaking: दिल्ली में बढ़ा बाढ़ का खतरा, बढ़ते जलस्तर पर केंद्र सरकार से दखल की मांग
Badhir News: Himachal Pradesh में बाढ़ बारिश से करोड़ों का नुकसान, 80 लोगों की गई जान
play icon5:34
Badhir News: Himachal Pradesh में बाढ़ बारिश से करोड़ों का नुकसान, 80 लोगों की गई जान
PM Modi France Visit: Modi will do surgical strike on Pakistan from Paris, China in tension with 26 Rafale
play icon7:12
PM Modi France Visit: Modi will do surgical strike on Pakistan from Paris, China in tension with 26 Rafale
'The Kerala Story' Actress Adah Sharma Recently Spotted Outside Her Residence
play icon1:50
'The Kerala Story' Actress Adah Sharma Recently Spotted Outside Her Residence
Bollywood's Most Versatile Actress Bhumi Pednekar Wore Fendi Ff-Jacquard Technical Black Jersey To The Airport
play icon0:49
Bollywood's Most Versatile Actress Bhumi Pednekar Wore Fendi Ff-Jacquard Technical Black Jersey To The Airport
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Delhi Breaking: दिल्ली में बढ़ा बाढ़ का खतरा, बढ़ते जलस्तर पर केंद्र सरकार से दखल की मांग
play icon1:0
Delhi Breaking: दिल्ली में बढ़ा बाढ़ का खतरा, बढ़ते जलस्तर पर केंद्र सरकार से दखल की मांग
Badhir News: Himachal Pradesh में बाढ़ बारिश से करोड़ों का नुकसान, 80 लोगों की गई जान
play icon5:34
Badhir News: Himachal Pradesh में बाढ़ बारिश से करोड़ों का नुकसान, 80 लोगों की गई जान
PM Modi France Visit: Modi will do surgical strike on Pakistan from Paris, China in tension with 26 Rafale
play icon7:12
PM Modi France Visit: Modi will do surgical strike on Pakistan from Paris, China in tension with 26 Rafale
'The Kerala Story' Actress Adah Sharma Recently Spotted Outside Her Residence
play icon1:50
'The Kerala Story' Actress Adah Sharma Recently Spotted Outside Her Residence
Bollywood's Most Versatile Actress Bhumi Pednekar Wore Fendi Ff-Jacquard Technical Black Jersey To The Airport
play icon0:49
Bollywood's Most Versatile Actress Bhumi Pednekar Wore Fendi Ff-Jacquard Technical Black Jersey To The Airport
Himachal Pradesh floods,