Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Sonam|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
DNA: Modi wave is clearly visible in the survey of ZEE NEWS and MATRIZE for Lok Sabha elections 2024. Opinion polls are predicting NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha elections by a huge margin. At the same time, India Alliance seems to be losing in the elections. In such a situation, see how much difference CAA and Ram Mandir have made on the Lok Sabha elections. And know that, if Lok Sabha elections are held now, who will win?

