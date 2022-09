WATCH: The Queen's visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar in 1997

Taking a trip down memory lane, in 1997, the Queen visited the Sikh Golden Temple in Amritsar, India. Watch the video to witness the exciting royal event.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

