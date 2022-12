videoDetails

Watch: This Azamgarh Carpenter just made a 'Helicopter'-styled Nano | #azamgarh #trending

| Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 04:25 PM IST

An Azamgarh-based carpenter transformed a Nano car into a helicopter. Car-turned-helicopter that runs on the road and gives passengers the experience of air travel. People gather in huge numbers to look at this helicopter running on the road. Watch to know more.