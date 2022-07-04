Watch this viral video of a Swiggy-boy who delivered food on a horse | Zee English News | Offbeat

Swiggy delivery boy was captured in a video while he was riding a horse to deliver food amidst heavy rainfall in Mumbai. The short video clip shared by Youtube user 'Just a vibe' has made netizens curious, with many applauding the mode of transport that the Swiggy delivery executive used to deliver food..

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

