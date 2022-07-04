NewsVideos

Watch this viral video of a Swiggy-boy who delivered food on a horse | Zee English News | Offbeat

Swiggy delivery boy was captured in a video while he was riding a horse to deliver food amidst heavy rainfall in Mumbai. The short video clip shared by Youtube user 'Just a vibe' has made netizens curious, with many applauding the mode of transport that the Swiggy delivery executive used to deliver food..

|Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 05:48 PM IST
Swiggy delivery boy was captured in a video while he was riding a horse to deliver food amidst heavy rainfall in Mumbai. The short video clip shared by Youtube user 'Just a vibe' has made netizens curious, with many applauding the mode of transport that the Swiggy delivery executive used to deliver food..

All Videos

Gajendra Shekhawat's statement on Udaipur murder case
2:35
Gajendra Shekhawat's statement on Udaipur murder case
Udaipur Murder Case: 4 accused arrested in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
5:3
Udaipur Murder Case: 4 accused arrested in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
Headline: Eknath Shinde gets emotional
1:35
Headline: Eknath Shinde gets emotional
This is where donkeys and humans have reversed their roles
This is where donkeys and humans have reversed their roles
Big discount on Samsung phones, laptops, and wearables for students| Zee English News| Tech
Big discount on Samsung phones, laptops, and wearables for students| Zee English News| Tech

Trending Videos

2:35
Gajendra Shekhawat's statement on Udaipur murder case
5:3
Udaipur Murder Case: 4 accused arrested in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
1:35
Headline: Eknath Shinde gets emotional
This is where donkeys and humans have reversed their roles
Big discount on Samsung phones, laptops, and wearables for students| Zee English News| Tech
offbeat,