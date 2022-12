videoDetails

TIMELINE: A look back through British politics in 2022, Year Recap

December 21, 2022

Four chancellors, Three prime ministers, Two monarchs, and one crazy year for British politics - 2022 has been a roller coaster ride in Westminster. Britain has seen three prime ministers in 2022, a year in which the nation mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth. As the year comes to a close, here is a look back on some of the key political events that have unfolded in the last 12 months.