trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696495
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 08th December 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 07:20 AM IST
BJP has achieved major victory in three states but till now it has not been finalized as to who will become the Chief Minister of the three states. Amit Shah was seen leaving JP Nadda's house at midnight. It is being speculated that a meeting between Shah and Nadda might have taken place regarding the face of the Chief Minister. In Delhi also, a meeting was held regarding the face of the Chief Minister.
Follow Us

All Videos

Amit Shah urgent meets JP Nadda for new CM Face
Play Icon2:0
Amit Shah urgent meets JP Nadda for new CM Face
DNA: PoK is also suffering punishment of Nehru's blunder!
Play Icon7:57
DNA: PoK is also suffering punishment of Nehru's blunder!
Rajasthan: Will Modi give big surprise on CM Face?
Play Icon37:19
Rajasthan: Will Modi give big surprise on CM Face?
Deshhit: Pok is ours, says Amit Shah
Play Icon25:56
Deshhit: Pok is ours, says Amit Shah
Amit Shah roars in Lok Sabha on PoK
Play Icon35:30
Amit Shah roars in Lok Sabha on PoK

Trending Videos

Amit Shah urgent meets JP Nadda for new CM Face
play icon2:0
Amit Shah urgent meets JP Nadda for new CM Face
DNA: PoK is also suffering punishment of Nehru's blunder!
play icon7:57
DNA: PoK is also suffering punishment of Nehru's blunder!
Rajasthan: Will Modi give big surprise on CM Face?
play icon37:19
Rajasthan: Will Modi give big surprise on CM Face?
Deshhit: Pok is ours, says Amit Shah
play icon25:56
Deshhit: Pok is ours, says Amit Shah
Amit Shah roars in Lok Sabha on PoK
play icon35:30
Amit Shah roars in Lok Sabha on PoK
bjp new cm face,bjp 3 states cm,bjp cm face final,top 100 news hindi,Zee News,