trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691658
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 24th November 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 07:30 AM IST
Today is the 13th day of Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation. It is being speculated that very soon 41 workers will be out of the tunnel. Meanwhile, there have been reports according to which there is a technical fault in the auger machine, due to which the drilling work has been stopped. In this report, Watch 100 big news of the day immediately.
Follow Us

All Videos

3,000 apply for post of priests at Ram temple
Play Icon27:1
3,000 apply for post of priests at Ram temple
EC issues show cause notice to Rahul
Play Icon8:48
EC issues show cause notice to Rahul
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Drilling halted again
Play Icon36:36
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Drilling halted again
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 41 workers will come out of the tunnel soon
Play Icon30:45
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 41 workers will come out of the tunnel soon
2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in Rajouri
Play Icon10:59
2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in Rajouri

Trending Videos

3,000 apply for post of priests at Ram temple
play icon27:1
3,000 apply for post of priests at Ram temple
EC issues show cause notice to Rahul
play icon8:48
EC issues show cause notice to Rahul
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Drilling halted again
play icon36:36
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Drilling halted again
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 41 workers will come out of the tunnel soon
play icon30:45
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 41 workers will come out of the tunnel soon
2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in Rajouri
play icon10:59
2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in Rajouri
Big News Today Live,fast news,100 news,live news,PM Modi,Hindi News,Latest News,todays news,news today,big news live,Zee News live,today news,Breaking News,big news today,Top 100 news,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,tunnel rescue update,pm modi mathura visit,CM Yogi,Jammu Kashmir,top 100 hindi news,aaj ki badi khabre,top 100 news hindi,Ind Vs Aus,Shami,top 100 hindi,