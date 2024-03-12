Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 12 March 2024

NewsVideos
Mar 12, 2024
News 100: Central government has issued the notification of CAA. After which politics has intensified. Maulana Firangi Mahali appealed to maintain peace. He said first read the bill, understand it and only then give a statement. He also said that no one will lose their citizenship due to this bill.

