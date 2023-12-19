trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700518
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 19 December 2023

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 07:08 AM IST
45 MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha due to the uproar in Parliament. 78 MPs have been suspended in one day. Let us tell you that till now a total of 92 MPs have been suspended. The MPs raised slogans against the government outside the Rajya Sabha for the suspension of MPs.

India Alliance meet today: Will they come up with 2024 Election plan?
India Alliance meet today: Will they come up with 2024 Election plan?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 92 Mps Suspended from Lok Sabha
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 92 Mps Suspended from Lok Sabha
Floods, landslides in Tamil Nadu amid heavy rainfall
Floods, landslides in Tamil Nadu amid heavy rainfall
Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Ayodhya News: How far did the preparations for consecration in Ayodhya
Ayodhya News: How far did the preparations for consecration in Ayodhya

