Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Badaun Murder Case Accused has been killed in police encounter. As per latest reports, the accused also did firing on police during encounter. To know more about the same, watch this report and know top 100 news of the day in nonstop manner.

All Videos

Badaun Encounter update: Encounter of Badaun massacre accused
Play Icon07:35
Badaun Encounter update: Encounter of Badaun massacre accused
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:18
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know the glory of Amalki Ekadashi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:38
Know the glory of Amalki Ekadashi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
The daughter was killed and the house was set on fire
Play Icon36:13
The daughter was killed and the house was set on fire
DNA: Do not give canned milk powder available in the market to children at all.
Play Icon12:07
DNA: Do not give canned milk powder available in the market to children at all.

Trending Videos

Badaun Encounter update: Encounter of Badaun massacre accused
play icon7:35
Badaun Encounter update: Encounter of Badaun massacre accused
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:18
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know the glory of Amalki Ekadashi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:38
Know the glory of Amalki Ekadashi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
The daughter was killed and the house was set on fire
play icon36:13
The daughter was killed and the house was set on fire
DNA: Do not give canned milk powder available in the market to children at all.
play icon12:7
DNA: Do not give canned milk powder available in the market to children at all.