Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 07:44 AM IST
Delhi High Court is going to hold hearing in Liquor Policy Scam Case. CM Arvind Kejriwal's petition will be heard in Delhi HC today. Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested by ED over the same and is in ED's custody. To know more about the same, Watch TOP 100 News of the day.

