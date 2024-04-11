Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day

|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Horrific accident has come to light in Haryana's Mahendragarh. Around Six children have died after an uncontrolled school bus overturned and more than 20 children have been injured. The incident tool place near Kanina town of Mahendragarh. According to Police officials, bus driver was drunk. At present the driver is absconding and search is underway. On the other hand, Education Minister Seema Trikha commented on the same and said that a case will be registered against the school bus driver along with the school principal and management.

All Videos

CBI Arrests K Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case
Play Icon00:52
CBI Arrests K Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case
BSP MP Maluk Nagar left BSP and joined RLD
Play Icon00:49
BSP MP Maluk Nagar left BSP and joined RLD
Viral Video: Vir Das Discovers Snake In Resort Bathroom, Shares Hilarious Encounter On 'X'
Play Icon00:50
Viral Video: Vir Das Discovers Snake In Resort Bathroom, Shares Hilarious Encounter On 'X'
Viral Video: Groom And Friends Surprise Bride With Graceful Bhangra Performance
Play Icon00:28
Viral Video: Groom And Friends Surprise Bride With Graceful Bhangra Performance
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech from Uttarakhand's Rishikesh
Play Icon30:36
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech from Uttarakhand's Rishikesh

Trending Videos

CBI Arrests K Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case
play icon0:52
CBI Arrests K Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case
BSP MP Maluk Nagar left BSP and joined RLD
play icon0:49
BSP MP Maluk Nagar left BSP and joined RLD
Viral Video: Vir Das Discovers Snake In Resort Bathroom, Shares Hilarious Encounter On 'X'
play icon0:50
Viral Video: Vir Das Discovers Snake In Resort Bathroom, Shares Hilarious Encounter On 'X'
Viral Video: Groom And Friends Surprise Bride With Graceful Bhangra Performance
play icon0:28
Viral Video: Groom And Friends Surprise Bride With Graceful Bhangra Performance
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech from Uttarakhand's Rishikesh
play icon30:36
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech from Uttarakhand's Rishikesh