Watch TOP 100 News of the day

|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 07:30 AM IST
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has made a huge announcement in Assam. Badruddin Ajmal said, 'after victory in Lok Sabha elections, he will reopen 700 madrassas in Assam. To know the news in detail, watch this report and take a glimpse at 100 big news of the morning.

