Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 02, 2024, 07:12 AM IST
As per latest reports, Congress can make big announcement about candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli seats today. As per Sources, Rahul Gandhi will contest elections. The commotion has intensified with the activation of Sonia's private cell. To know more about the same, watch this report.

