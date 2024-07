videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 08:40 AM IST

Hathras Satsang Stampede: On one hand, the police has got a big success in the case of stampede that took place during the satsang of Baba Sakar Hari in Hathras, UP. Police have arrested the accused Dev Prakash. Let us tell you that Dev Prakash has been arrested from Delhi. So the SIT submitted the report of Hathras accident to CM Yogi. Watch top 100 news of the day in nonstop manner.