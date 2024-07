videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 08:14 AM IST

Congress to hold Parliamentary Party meeting today. As per latest reports, opposition is planning to boycott NITI Aayog meeting. A meeting was held at the house of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. MK Stalin held a meeting and announced the boycott. Watch TOP 100 News of the day in nonstop manner.