videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Morning Top 100 News: There is an alert of heavy rain in Hyderabad. Due to heavy rain, holiday has been declared in schools and colleges today. Due to this, people are being appealed to stay in their homes. So the storm arising from the Arabian Sea can reach Gujarat today. Heavy rain alert has been issued in many states. Watch 100 big morning news in instant style.