Watch Top 100 News Of the Day April 17 2024

April 17, 2024
News 100: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has attacked BJP and RSS. He sarcastically said that the certificate of being a Hindu will be obtained from Nagpur. There has been misuse of Ram's name.

