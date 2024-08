videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day in nonstop manner

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 07:02 AM IST

Heavy Rain Alert: Due to monsoon, heavy rains are being predicted in many states even today. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Delhi, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh. Alert issued for many states till August 18. Warning of heavy rain has been issued in Haryana today. In this report, see 100 big news of the morning in a quick manner.