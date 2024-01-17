trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710459
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | PM Modi In Andhra Pradesh | Breaking News | Veerbhadra Temple

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 07:12 AM IST
Top News Today: Watch all the latest news of the country and the world in a quick manner, 100 big news of today. PM Modi held a road show in Ernakulam during his two-day visit to Kerala. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen immersed in the devotion of Ram in the Virbhadra temple. During this he sang the hymn 'Shri Ram-Jai Ram'.

