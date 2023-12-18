trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700266
Watch TOP 25 News of the day | 18th December 2023

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Top News: ASI survey report was presented in Gyanvapi case today. As per reports, life of Court Commissioner Vishal Singh is in danger. Vishal Singh has written a letter to CM Yogi. His security was removed on 8th December. In this report, Watch 25 big news of the afternoon in nonstop manner.

Lalu Prasad Yadav makes huge claim on upcoming Elections
Play Icon1:32
Lalu Prasad Yadav makes huge claim on upcoming Elections
Know latest update on Gyanvapi ASI Report Hearing
Play Icon9:53
Know latest update on Gyanvapi ASI Report Hearing
'When Varanasi develops, UP develops' says PM Modi
Play Icon1:8
'When Varanasi develops, UP develops' says PM Modi
Heavy Rain Causes Big Puddles in Many Places in Tamil Nadu
Play Icon0:37
Heavy Rain Causes Big Puddles in Many Places in Tamil Nadu
Varanasi: 'Modi's guarantee vehicle has become superhit', says PM Modi
Play Icon6:36
Varanasi: 'Modi's guarantee vehicle has become superhit', says PM Modi

