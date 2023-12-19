trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700741
Watch TOP 25 News of the day | 19th November 2023

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Top News: After the Parliament Security Breach, opposition is continuously creating ruckus in the Parliament. Amid this, 92 MPs have been suspended. Today again the opposition created ruckus in Lok Sabha over the suspension of MPs. After which around 49 opposition MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha. Watch 25 big news of the day in nonstop manner.

JP Nadda and Shivraj meeting: 'I will work wherever party', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Play Icon1:18
JP Nadda and Shivraj meeting: 'I will work wherever party', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Winter Session 2023: 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament
Play Icon20:56
Winter Session 2023: 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament
Neha Sharma's Fitness Royalty: A Sizzling Gymwear Showcase
Play Icon0:22
Neha Sharma's Fitness Royalty: A Sizzling Gymwear Showcase
VIRAL VIDEO : Multiple Car Collision Near Doddajala on Bengaluru Airport Road
Play Icon0:33
VIRAL VIDEO : Multiple Car Collision Near Doddajala on Bengaluru Airport Road
Fast & Furious Star Vin Diesel's Bhagavad Gita Quote Takes the Internet Viral
Play Icon0:23
Fast & Furious Star Vin Diesel's Bhagavad Gita Quote Takes the Internet Viral

