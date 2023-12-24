trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702334
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Top 25 News of the Day in Nonstop manner | 24th December 2023

|Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Bhartiya Janata Party held a brainstorming session over upcoming elections 2024. During the meeting, many stalwarts of BJP including Amit Shah, JP Nadda participated. On the other hand, tremendous preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the consecration of Ram temple. Watch top 25 news of the day in just 5 minutes in this report.

All Videos

Government suspends wrestling association
Play Icon10:42
Government suspends wrestling association
Big news regarding Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon4:27
Big news regarding Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Know about the historical importance of Makhauda Dham?
Play Icon9:57
Know about the historical importance of Makhauda Dham?
Retired SSP murdered amid namaz in Baramulla
Play Icon1:42
Retired SSP murdered amid namaz in Baramulla
Attempt to infiltrate into Indian border, 4 terrorists killed
Play Icon3:34
Attempt to infiltrate into Indian border, 4 terrorists killed

Trending Videos

Government suspends wrestling association
play icon10:42
Government suspends wrestling association
Big news regarding Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
play icon4:27
Big news regarding Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Know about the historical importance of Makhauda Dham?
play icon9:57
Know about the historical importance of Makhauda Dham?
Retired SSP murdered amid namaz in Baramulla
play icon1:42
Retired SSP murdered amid namaz in Baramulla
Attempt to infiltrate into Indian border, 4 terrorists killed
play icon3:34
Attempt to infiltrate into Indian border, 4 terrorists killed
Zee News,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,Breaking News,hindi news live,zee news tv live,Top news today,Speed News,Non stop news,ftafat khabrein,todays top headlines,Headlines live,news headlines,Top 25 news,dophar ki 25 badi khabrein,25 news,subah ki badi khabar,Headline,afternoon top headlines,Top 25,Latest News,Hindi News,BJP meeting,bjp meeting news,Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,ram mandir pran pratishtha,ram mandir pran pratishtha date,