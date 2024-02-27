trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725400
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 50 Headlines of the day

|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us
Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has made huge claim over Rajya Sabha Election. As per latest reports, Brajesh Pathak has claimed victory for 8 candidates. To know more about the same watch this report and further watch top 50 headlines of the day.

All Videos

High Court reprimands Mamata Banerjee over Shahjahan Sheikh
Play Icon03:16
High Court reprimands Mamata Banerjee over Shahjahan Sheikh
Delhi-NCR Weather witnesses sudden change
Play Icon01:20
Delhi-NCR Weather witnesses sudden change
Speeding Car hits Divider in Telangana
Play Icon02:33
Speeding Car hits Divider in Telangana
Sunil Gavaskar makes huge remark on Virat Kohli
Play Icon01:25
Sunil Gavaskar makes huge remark on Virat Kohli
Samajwadi Party makes huge claim ahead of Rajya Sabha Election Voting
Play Icon05:25
Samajwadi Party makes huge claim ahead of Rajya Sabha Election Voting

Trending Videos

High Court reprimands Mamata Banerjee over Shahjahan Sheikh
play icon3:16
High Court reprimands Mamata Banerjee over Shahjahan Sheikh
Delhi-NCR Weather witnesses sudden change
play icon1:20
Delhi-NCR Weather witnesses sudden change
Speeding Car hits Divider in Telangana
play icon2:33
Speeding Car hits Divider in Telangana
Sunil Gavaskar makes huge remark on Virat Kohli
play icon1:25
Sunil Gavaskar makes huge remark on Virat Kohli
Samajwadi Party makes huge claim ahead of Rajya Sabha Election Voting
play icon5:25
Samajwadi Party makes huge claim ahead of Rajya Sabha Election Voting