DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

Starting January 13, Mahakumbh will host millions of devotees for 45 days along the Sangam banks. Security measures are robust, with drones monitoring the skies and a high-tech anti-drone system activated to neutralize unauthorized aerial threats. Command centers will ensure round-the-clock vigilance, making Mahakumbh’s security impenetrable.