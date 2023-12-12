trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698113
Watch Top 50 news of the Day | 12 December 2023

Dec 12, 2023
Name of CM is going to be announced in Rajasthan today. Before this, Rajnath Singh has reached Jaipur from Delhi. Vasundhara Raje welcomed observers including Rajnath Singh. The stir has intensified in Rajasthan.
