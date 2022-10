Watch: UK PM Rishi Sunak’s relatives in Punjab in celebratory mood, say a “moment of pride”

| Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak was appointed as UK’s new Prime Minister. His relatives in Ludhiana expressed happiness and pride at the achievement. There is an atmosphere of happiness in Ludhiana on Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of the UK. An exhilarated Subhash Berry who is Sunak’s mother Usha Berry’s first cousin exuded confidence that his nephew Sunak would improve the system.