NewsVideos

Watch video: Heavy rain lashes in parts of Chennai

Heavy rain lashed parts of Chennai on August 25. The sudden downpour brought problems like waterlogging and traffic gridlock with it. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 24 predicted heavy rains over parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:10 PM IST
Heavy rain lashed parts of Chennai on August 25. The sudden downpour brought problems like waterlogging and traffic gridlock with it. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 24 predicted heavy rains over parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

All Videos

This is how India has dominated in the Asia Cup from the beginning | Zee English News
This is how India has dominated in the Asia Cup from the beginning | Zee English News
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
36:20
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
Deshhit: Dragon showing hypersonic fear to the super power!
43:17
Deshhit: Dragon showing hypersonic fear to the super power!
Congress members to remain in Ranchi until Jharkhand political situation is not resolved
Congress members to remain in Ranchi until Jharkhand political situation is not resolved
AIMIM chief urges to ensure peaceful Friday prayers following Raja Singh’s arrest
AIMIM chief urges to ensure peaceful Friday prayers following Raja Singh’s arrest

Trending Videos

This is how India has dominated in the Asia Cup from the beginning | Zee English News
36:20
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
43:17
Deshhit: Dragon showing hypersonic fear to the super power!
Congress members to remain in Ranchi until Jharkhand political situation is not resolved
AIMIM chief urges to ensure peaceful Friday prayers following Raja Singh’s arrest