Watch video: Heavy rain lashes in parts of Chennai

Heavy rain lashed parts of Chennai on August 25. The sudden downpour brought problems like waterlogging and traffic gridlock with it. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 24 predicted heavy rains over parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

