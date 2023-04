videoDetails

Watch Video: Is explosive batsman Surya Kumar Yadav out of form?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 09:57 PM IST

Explosive batsman Surya Kumar Yadav's bat has been quiet for the last 2 months. Even in IPL 2023, he has got out on golden duck in 4 out of 6 innings. SKY has scored only 16 runs in 3 matches.