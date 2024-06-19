Advertisement
Watch Video of Rahul Gandhi celebrating his birthday

Jun 19, 2024
Today is the 54th birthday of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. And this was celebrated with great pomp at the Congress headquarters. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi reached the party headquarters in the morning, where hundreds of Congress supporters were present. Congress workers presented flowers and bouquets. Congress President Kharge fed cake to Rahul Gandhi. Many senior Congress leaders were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile watch the video of Rahul Gandhi's happy birthday.

