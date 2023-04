videoDetails

Watch Video: Shubman Gill's half-century, 'Gujarat' Titans' victory

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 12:37 AM IST

Today in IPL 2023, a great match has been played between the teams of Gujarat and Punjab. Shubman Gill has scored a half-century in this match. Gujarat has won this match by 6 wickets.