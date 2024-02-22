trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723662
Watch Viral Video of Car Moving in reverse direction as Cop follows from front

|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Ghaziabad Car Viral Video: A video from Ghaziabad is going viral on social media in which a person is driving his car on wrong side on the elevated road. When the police car reached in front of him, he tried to escape by driving the car in reverse gear. Watch full video and know more about the same in this report.

