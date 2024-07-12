videoDetails

Watch Viral Video of IAS Pooja Khedkar's mother

| Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 02:22 PM IST

IAS Puja Khedkar Controversy: New revelations are being made every day about trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar. Now her mother Manorama Khedkar has also come into the limelight due to a video. A video of her is going viral on social media. In which Puja's mother Manorama Khedkar is holding a pistol in her hand and she is threatening some people. This video is said to be of the year 2023 and it is being claimed that during this time she is threatening the farmers about occupying the land. During this, a small pistol is seen in her hand.