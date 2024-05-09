Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747969
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Viral Video of Tejashwi Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 09, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A shocking video of Tejashwi Yadav has surfaced amid the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Tejashwi Yadav is contesting elections wearing a belt around his waist. Actually, he felt pain in a public meeting, after which he also got an MRI done. Due to this, now Tejashwi is holding public meetings while bearing the record. He has also released a video regarding this.

All Videos

Sapna Choudhary's 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' Echoes Through Amsterdam | Viral Video
Play Icon00:48
Sapna Choudhary's 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' Echoes Through Amsterdam | Viral Video
Bhupendra Jogi, Known For Memes, Attacked In Bhopal: See In Viral Video
Play Icon00:52
Bhupendra Jogi, Known For Memes, Attacked In Bhopal: See In Viral Video
UP Viral Video: Clash Between Toll Workers and Wedding Party in Unnao, Ends in Shocking Defeat
Play Icon01:26
UP Viral Video: Clash Between Toll Workers and Wedding Party in Unnao, Ends in Shocking Defeat
Watch: Danish Envoy Hours After Calling Out Trash-Ridden New Delhi Lane In Viral Video
Play Icon03:51
Watch: Danish Envoy Hours After Calling Out Trash-Ridden New Delhi Lane In Viral Video
Viral Video: Massive Fistfight Erupts Over Seat Dispute - Watch
Play Icon00:52
Viral Video: Massive Fistfight Erupts Over Seat Dispute - Watch

Trending Videos

Sapna Choudhary's 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' Echoes Through Amsterdam | Viral Video
play icon0:48
Sapna Choudhary's 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' Echoes Through Amsterdam | Viral Video
Bhupendra Jogi, Known For Memes, Attacked In Bhopal: See In Viral Video
play icon0:52
Bhupendra Jogi, Known For Memes, Attacked In Bhopal: See In Viral Video
UP Viral Video: Clash Between Toll Workers and Wedding Party in Unnao, Ends in Shocking Defeat
play icon1:26
UP Viral Video: Clash Between Toll Workers and Wedding Party in Unnao, Ends in Shocking Defeat
Watch: Danish Envoy Hours After Calling Out Trash-Ridden New Delhi Lane In Viral Video
play icon3:51
Watch: Danish Envoy Hours After Calling Out Trash-Ridden New Delhi Lane In Viral Video
Viral Video: Massive Fistfight Erupts Over Seat Dispute - Watch
play icon0:52
Viral Video: Massive Fistfight Erupts Over Seat Dispute - Watch