Watch: Visakhapatnam’s INS Kursura Submarine Museum makes place as main tourist spots in Andhra Pradesh

|Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
In a well-paid tribute to Indian Navy Submarine Kursura which played a vital role during the 1971 India and Pakistan war, the submarine-turned-museum is now part of the main tourist spots in Andhra Pradesh that can be visited in Visakhapatnam. INS Kursura, situated near the War Memorial in Visakhapatnam, was India's 4th submarine. From the historical point of view, the fact that the museum is inside the real Kursura Submarine plays a key role in attracting visitors from across the country. The INS Kursura served the Indian Navy for a good 31 years before it was decommissioned in 2001. The tourists visiting the unique museum expressed excitement over the INS Kursura and its journey. Being the only Submarine Museum in Asia, a visit to this museum becomes a must to gain knowledge and honor it.

