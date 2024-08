videoDetails

Watch visuals from PM Modi's meet with Olympic Players

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

Indian athletes who participated in the Paris Olympics met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. The athletes had a fun and informative conversation with Prime Minister Modi. Bronze medalists PR Sreejesh, Aman Sehrawat, Lakshya Sen were among the players who met Prime Minister Modi.