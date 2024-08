videoDetails

Watch visuals of destruction amid Maharashtra Flood

Sonam | Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 01:32 PM IST

Maharashtra Flood 2024: People trapped in flood in Nashik, Maharashtra. Pictures of the devastation. Monsoon rains have caused devastation in many states. IMD has issued a big warning for Madhya Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh today. Heavy rain alert has been issued in 5 districts.