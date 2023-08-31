trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656020
Watch visuals of destruction from America's Florida

Aug 31, 2023
Idalia Storm 2023 LIVE: There has been heavy destruction due to the storm in Florida, USA. More than 900 flights have been canceled as of Wednesday afternoon as Hurricane Idalia slammed into the US Southeast, disrupting travel. Southwest Airlines, which has a heavy presence in the US state of Florida, canceled more than 200 flights on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing data from flight-tracking service FlightAware. Atlanta-based Delta Airlines has canceled 150 flights.
