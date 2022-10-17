NewsVideos

WATCH: What are the protestors demanding in Paris?

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 02:36 PM IST
Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris on October 16 adding to growing defiance and anger. This protest raged three weeks after a refinery strike that caused fuel shortages across France. Is this indicating to a wider nationwide movement? Watch now... to protest against multitudes of things soaring prices as weeks of strikes for higher wages at oil refineries spurred demands for a general strike.Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris adding to growing defiance and anger about inflation,

