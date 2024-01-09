trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707647
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with tailor who prepared Ramlala's dress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha program is going to be organised on 22nd January 2024. Ahead of this, Zee News reached Ayodhya and had a conversation with a tailor who prepared Ramlala's dress. Watch exclusive conversation in this report and know all about the dress in detail.

