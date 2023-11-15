trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688216
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch ZEE News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Uttarkashi Tunnel Incident

|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: A tunnel accident took place due to landslide in Uttarkashi. 4 days have passed but still 40 workers could not be evacuated. Watch EXCLUSIVE LIVE reporting of Zee News from the incident site.
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup Match to be played between India and New Zealand today
Play Icon9:28
World Cup Match to be played between India and New Zealand today
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue till now these 40 Labor have not Found
Play Icon3:54
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue till now these 40 Labor have not Found
PM Modi Strong attack on Congress
Play Icon6:30
PM Modi Strong attack on Congress
Karnataka Government has taken big decision on Hijab Ban
Play Icon3:20
Karnataka Government has taken big decision on Hijab Ban
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon11:20
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

Trending Videos

World Cup Match to be played between India and New Zealand today
play icon9:28
World Cup Match to be played between India and New Zealand today
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue till now these 40 Labor have not Found
play icon3:54
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue till now these 40 Labor have not Found
PM Modi Strong attack on Congress
play icon6:30
PM Modi Strong attack on Congress
Karnataka Government has taken big decision on Hijab Ban
play icon3:20
Karnataka Government has taken big decision on Hijab Ban
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon11:20
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
uttarkashi tunnel reascue,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel accident,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,uttarkashi tunnel,landslide in uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel news live,tunnel accident in uttarkashi,uttarkashi tunnel leakage,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,uttarkashi tunnel collapse news,Uttarkashi,landslide in uttarkashi,under construction tunnel collapsed,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,