Water level rises in Godavari river in Nashik, Maharashtra amid incessant rainfall

Amid the continuous incessant rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra, water level of Godavari river has raised in Nashik on September 01. Irrigation Department has been on alert after the severe rise in level of water.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

