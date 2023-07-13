trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634815
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Waterlogging near CM Kejriwal's house, more water released in Yamuna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Delhi Flood Update: Yamuna water has entered many residential areas in Delhi. Many roads have been submerged. Because of this many roads had to be closed. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

1100 Himachal Pradesh road and transport corporation (HRTC) bus routes badly affected after floods in the state
play icon1:24
1100 Himachal Pradesh road and transport corporation (HRTC) bus routes badly affected after floods in the state
Furious Due To Flood Situation, Woman Slaps MLA In Kaithal
play icon0:13
Furious Due To Flood Situation, Woman Slaps MLA In Kaithal
River Yamuna flowing above highest flood level in Delhi
play icon1:28
River Yamuna flowing above highest flood level in Delhi
Delhi Flood Alert : Yamuna 3 meters above the danger mark
play icon1:55
Delhi Flood Alert : Yamuna 3 meters above the danger mark
Yamuna's fierce incarnation..outrage in Delhi!
play icon6:27
Yamuna's fierce incarnation..outrage in Delhi!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

1100 Himachal Pradesh road and transport corporation (HRTC) bus routes badly affected after floods in the state
play icon1:24
1100 Himachal Pradesh road and transport corporation (HRTC) bus routes badly affected after floods in the state
Furious Due To Flood Situation, Woman Slaps MLA In Kaithal
play icon0:13
Furious Due To Flood Situation, Woman Slaps MLA In Kaithal
River Yamuna flowing above highest flood level in Delhi
play icon1:28
River Yamuna flowing above highest flood level in Delhi
Delhi Flood Alert : Yamuna 3 meters above the danger mark
play icon1:55
Delhi Flood Alert : Yamuna 3 meters above the danger mark
Yamuna's fierce incarnation..outrage in Delhi!
play icon6:27
Yamuna's fierce incarnation..outrage in Delhi!
Delhi Police traffic advisory,Delhi flood,Delhi Police traffic advisory,Traffic advisory,Delhi Flood news,delhi flood alert,delhi flood situation,Delhi Flood Update,delhi flood alert areas,delhi flood news in hindi,delhi floods today,delhi flood areas,delhi flood news live,delhi flood alert today,delhi flood level,delhi flood video,delhi floods live,delhi flood affected areas list,delhi flood alert areas list,