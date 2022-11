WB: Child succumbs to injuries following hit by TMC leader’s car in Murshidabad

| Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

Soon after the vehicle of TMC leader Abu Taher Khan hit a child in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, the victim succumbed to injuries in the hospital on November 16. The child was rushed to the hospital by the minister himself. According to the reports, the driver has been arrested.