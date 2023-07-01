trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629466
“We Broke Window…Soon After There Was A Blast” Bus Accident Survivor From Buldhana Describes Terror

|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
At least 25 people died, 8 sustained injuries in a horrific bus accident in Maharashtra’s Buldhana. The bus travelling from Yavatmal to Pune on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway overturned and caught fire. Yogesh Gavai, who was travelling on the bus, narrated how he escaped in the nick of time to save his life.
