“We expect justice…” Omar Abdullah on SC hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to take up petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 on July 11. Commenting on the same, c National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said that the party “expects justice” in the matter.
